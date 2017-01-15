Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 19, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 19, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 19, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Open-source toolkit turns Tilt Brush into a game dev tool
Open-source toolkit turns Tilt Brush into a game dev tool
January 19, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
January 19, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Art

An open-source toolkit released by Google aims to help developers painlessly import assets and artwork created within the three-dimensional VR canvases of Tilt Brush into Unity. 

While strapping on a VR headset and painting in a digital space may not be the most conventional way to create assets for your next game, the toolkit will no doubt still be of interest to some developers. If anything, this utility showcases one of the interesting ways game development and virtual reality can overlap as technology evolves.

Google simultaneously announced and released the free utility on its official blog today while also sharing a few examples of games and animated projects that can now be made in Unity using artwork imported from Tilt Brush.

The Tilt Brush Toolkit hosted on GitHub comes packed with a handful of Python scripts and a Unity SDK that contains brush shaders and materials, audio reactive features, sample scripts, and tools for developers import Tilt Brush sketches directly into Unity.

Related Jobs

Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[01.18.17]
SENIOR ENVIRONMENT ARTIST
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.18.17]
Senior Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[01.17.17]
Director of Product Management (Mobile)
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.17.17]
Weapons Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

William Pugh's journey from The Stanley Parable into Crows Crows Crows
Open-source toolkit turns Tilt Brush into a game dev tool
Fig secures $7.84M in funding to 'accelerate' crowdfunding platform
Portal designer Kim Swift picked up by EA-owned Motive Studios


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image