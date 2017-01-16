Open-source toolkit turns Tilt Brush into a game dev tool

An open-source toolkit released by Google aims to help developers painlessly import assets and artwork created within the three-dimensional VR canvases of Tilt Brush into Unity.

While strapping on a VR headset and painting in a digital space may not be the most conventional way to create assets for your next game, the toolkit will no doubt still be of interest to some developers. If anything, this utility showcases one of the interesting ways game development and virtual reality can overlap as technology evolves.

Google simultaneously announced and released the free utility on its official blog today while also sharing a few examples of games and animated projects that can now be made in Unity using artwork imported from Tilt Brush.

The Tilt Brush Toolkit hosted on GitHub comes packed with a handful of Python scripts and a Unity SDK that contains brush shaders and materials, audio reactive features, sample scripts, and tools for developers import Tilt Brush sketches directly into Unity.