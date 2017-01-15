Get a job: Playstudios is hiring a Game Server Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Austin, Texas
PLAYSTUDIOS is seeking a Game Server Engineer to join the server development team in Austin. This role focuses on creating and improving server-side game logic.
Millions of people play our games daily. The Austin team builds the reliable, large-scale production systems that deliver that gameplay and the tools to manage them. Usability and stability underpin every decision we make and we’re looking for someone who can help us build solutions to empower our users.
The Game Server Engineer will work directly with business stakeholders to define features, Project Managers to scope and schedule deliverables, and QA Testers to achieve high quality products.
PLAYSTUDIOS has a deep passion for quality and we want someone with a high personal bar.
Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Candidates should possess at least three of the following:
Bonus:
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS is a developer of engaging casual games for the world’s largest social and mobile platforms. Founded by a team of experienced gaming and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS’ first free-to-play applications myVEGAS Slots & myVEGAS Blackjack combine the best elements of popular social games with established gambling mechanics. Players enjoy an ever-growing collection of slot and table games and the opportunity to earn an unprecedented selection of valuable real-world Rewards.
Benefits and Perks
