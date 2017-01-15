Video: How game devs can use level design tools expressively

Level design in games is about more than creating sound, traversable virtual spaces -- it's about designing spaces that convey emotions and ideas to a player, and in turn afford them room to express themselves in the space.

At least, that was one of the core messages of game developer Forrest Dowling in his GDC 2015 presentation on expression and level design. It was a neat talk because Dowling tackled two main quandaries: how do you as use the tools and techniques of level design to express yourself, and how can you use them to give players space to express themselves in turn?

Dowling broke down those high-level challenges into a series of concrete, actionable use cases -- putting delays on an audio trigger in the level to facilitate comedic timing, for example, or using tiny invisible explosions to make it look as though an imposing NPC has casually knocked garbarge on the floor in front of the player.

It was a fascinating, succinct talk that you can now watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

