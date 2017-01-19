Microsoft debuts free Pix graphics tool beta for DX12 & Windows 10

This week Microsoft launched a new blog dedicated to its Pix game graphics debugging/optimization tool alongside the release of a beta version of the tool for Windows 10 and DirectX 12 that's freely available to download.

If you're a game developer working on a DirextX 12-driven game, you now have access to a Microsoft-authored tool for tuning your game's performance and doing a bit of debugging work. However, the tool is still very much in beta, and Microsoft expects to roll out bug fixes and additional features in the future.

Of course, Pix has been around in some form for over a decade, and has been used by game developers working across every console in Xbox history. However, this seems to be the first time a working version of the tool that can handle DirectX 12 games on Windows 10 has been publicly released.