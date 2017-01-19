Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 19, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 19, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 19, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft debuts free Pix graphics tool beta for DX12 & Windows 10
Microsoft debuts free Pix graphics tool beta for DX12 & Windows 10
January 19, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
January 19, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Programming

This week Microsoft launched a new blog dedicated to its Pix game graphics debugging/optimization tool alongside the release of a beta version of the tool for Windows 10 and DirectX 12 that's freely available to download.

If you're a game developer working on a DirextX 12-driven game, you now have access to a Microsoft-authored tool for tuning your game's performance and doing a bit of debugging work. However, the tool is still very much in beta, and Microsoft expects to roll out bug fixes and additional features in the future.

Of course, Pix has been around in some form for over a decade, and has been used by game developers working across every console in Xbox history. However, this seems to be the first time a working version of the tool that can handle DirectX 12 games on Windows 10 has been publicly released.

Related Jobs

Imbellus
Imbellus — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.18.17]
Game Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[01.18.17]
Engine Programmer
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.18.17]
Build Engineer
Enterspace
Enterspace — Stockholm, Sweden
[01.18.17]
Gameplay and Engine Programmers


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

William Pugh's journey from The Stanley Parable into Crows Crows Crows
Open-source toolkit turns Tilt Brush into a game dev tool
Fig secures $7.84M in funding to 'accelerate' crowdfunding platform
Portal designer Kim Swift picked up by EA-owned Motive Studios


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image