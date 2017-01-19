Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 19, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 19, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 19, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

South Sudan will participate in the Global Game Jam, and peace is the mission
South Sudan will participate in the Global Game Jam, and peace is the mission
January 19, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
January 19, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie

"What can you do to develop a game that promotes peace?"

- South Sudanese game developer and game jam organizer Lual Michael Mayen, speaking last year.

South Sudan, a young African nation riven by civil war and armed conflict, is hosting its very first Global Game Jam event this weekend thanks to the efforts of South Sudanese game developers like Lual Michael Mayen.

Fellow game makers should read this The Next Web feature about Mayen's efforts, which include founding a collective (Junub Games) of game developers, artists, programmers, and others who believe in developing games and other apps to promote peace.

Speaking to The Next Web, Mayan says he and his colleagues have designed an Android game about peace called Salaam as well as a peace-building board game, Wahda, that they intend to freely distribute in civilian shelter zones and refugee camps.

Now he's organized an event around the Global Game Jam in an effort to, as he told The Next Web, "make games related to South Sudanse culture so the local people can get attracted in to the industry."

"We are focusing on creating local games,” he continued, and one of his ultimate goals is to develop “more games exposing the dangers of war" because "most of the youth are the ones playing the games and they are the ones involved in the war."

For more on how Mayen hopes games and game development can be used to help promote peace and prosperity, check out the full The Next Web article as well as this brief video interview Mayen did last September.

Related Jobs

Pixar Animation Studios
Pixar Animation Studios — Emeryville, California, United States
[01.19.17]
Animation Tools Software Engineer
Blue Isle Studios
Blue Isle Studios — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[01.19.17]
Community Manager
PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS — Austin, Texas, United States
[01.19.17]
Sr Web Applications Engineer
PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS — Austin, Texas, United States
[01.19.17]
Game Server Engineer (Gameplay)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

William Pugh's journey from The Stanley Parable into Crows Crows Crows
Open-source toolkit turns Tilt Brush into a game dev tool
Fig secures $7.84M in funding to 'accelerate' crowdfunding platform
Portal designer Kim Swift picked up by EA-owned Motive Studios


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image