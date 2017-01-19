Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 19, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 19, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 19, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Survey: Women MMO players love The Old Republic , aren't really into World of Warcraft
Survey: Women MMO players love The Old Republic, aren't really into World of Warcraft
January 19, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
January 19, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Video game consultancy Quantic Foundry has revisited the topic of player gender this week, publishing another analysis of data gathered from its "Gamer Motivation Profile" survey (which now has over 270,000 respondents) that purports to break down which genres of games women play.

This is notable because QF's goal is to poke at the statistic many in the game industry (including Gamasutra) commonly cite: that men and women play games in roughly equal measure. Developers may appreciate knowing that while just 18.1 percent of QF's survey sample identify as women, the number of them that play games vary significantly once you break it down by genre.

For example, among the people surveyed by QF who say they enjoy playing match-3 games ( like Bejeweled or Candy Crush Saga), 69 percent were women. 69 percent of people who enjoy playing sim games -- The SimsAnimal Crossing, etc. -- were women as well.

By contrast, women accounted for just 2 percent of the people who said they like playing Madden or FIFA, and 4 percent of those who enjoy playing tactical shooter games like Rainbow Six Siege.

What's more interesting is what lies between those extremes of the spectrum; 36 percent of those surveyed who enjoy playing "high fantasy" massively-multiplayer online games like The Elder Scrolls Online were women, for example, while women accounted for just 16 percent of the folks who said they enjoy playing "sci-fi" MMO games (think: EVE Online or Star Trek Online.)

Plus, QF reports that there were some interesting outliers in that data. Star Wars The Old Republic, for example, "has almost double the genre average" of women players: 29 percent. On the other hand, Blizzard's incredibly successful and enduring World of Warcraft generated strikingly low interest among the women surveyed -- only 23 percent of those who said they enjoyed playing it were women.

As always, check out the full post over on Quantic Foundry's blog if these findings are of interest to you.

Related Jobs

Bonfire Studios
Bonfire Studios — Irvine, California, United States
[01.19.17]
Software Engineer (senior and above)
Curve Fever
Curve Fever — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[01.19.17]
Senior front end Unity developer
Blue Isle Studios
Blue Isle Studios — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[01.19.17]
Community Manager
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[01.19.17]
Senior Producer, Games


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

William Pugh's journey from The Stanley Parable into Crows Crows Crows
Open-source toolkit turns Tilt Brush into a game dev tool
Fig secures $7.84M in funding to 'accelerate' crowdfunding platform
Portal designer Kim Swift picked up by EA-owned Motive Studios


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image