Learn from devs on Cuphead , Overwatch and more at GDC 2017's Animation Bootcamp
January 20, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Art, GDC

Artists and animators, take note: GDC 2017 organizers are reminding you to make time to check out all the great talks taking place during the two-day Animation Bootcamp that kicks off next month's conference.

The perennially popular Animation Bootcamp is one of many Bootcamps and Tutorials that take place during the first two days of GDC (Monday and Tuesday, February 27th and 28th this year) and offer attendees the chance to dive deep and explore focused topics like level design, game production, art direction and animation.

This year the Animation Bootcamp will encompass expert tips and advice gleaned from working on everything from Overwatch to The Witcher 3 to Cuphead. For a full, up-to-date listing of what talks will be taking place during the Bootcamp, check out the GDC 2017 Session Scheduler.

The Bootcamp kicks off on Monday with a series of great talks aimed at exploring new animation techniques, processes, and dimensions of what game animation is capable of contributing to a project. Game animation has come into its own in recent years, forcing animators to wield a unique blend of art, design and technical prowess. The Animation Bootcamp is at the forefront of sharing that knowledge with developers everywhere.

Bringing together a group of experienced and specialized animation experts, across AAA and Indie, this bootcamp is a daylong gathering to rally developers from all over the industry, with a focus on deeper discussions into the needs of strong character performances and player communication.

The day starts with more "traditional" focused talks on expected animation process but then throughout the day the focus will quickly transition into how to best apply that knowledge to game development. Through different tools and disciplines, the talks will show how the unique constraints and demands of games are creating the need for a new breed of animator.

Plus, more sessions will be announced for GDC 2017 in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

