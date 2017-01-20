Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 20, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 20, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 20, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Breath of the Wild will be Nintendo's final Wii U game
Breath of the Wild will be Nintendo's final Wii U game
January 20, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
January 20, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be the final first-party title to arrive on the Wii U, according to Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime. 

Speaking to Polygon, Fils-Aime said Nintendo doesn't plan to release or develop any more first-party games for the console, which racked up 13.36 million sales in just over four years. 

"From a first-party standpoint, there's no new development coming after the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," said the Nintendo boss. "We really are at the end of life for Wii U."

It's hardly surprising that Nintendo has decided to focus its efforts on developing fresh content for the Switch, which is launching alongside Breath of the Wild on March 3, 2017. 

You can find out what the Gamasutra team made of Nintendo's new hybrid console right here. Alternatively, you can hear what industry analysts had to say about the device's prospects over here.

Related Jobs

InnoGames GmbH
InnoGames GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[01.20.17]
Senior Software Developer (Java/Backend) - New Game
Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney CBD, New South Wales, Australia
[01.19.17]
Software Engineer, C++, Game Engine Development
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.19.17]
3D Animation Intern
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.19.17]
Technical Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Meaning and choice, or how to design decisions that feel intimately difficult
William Pugh's journey from The Stanley Parable into Crows Crows Crows
Open-source toolkit turns Tilt Brush into a game dev tool
Fig secures $7.84M in funding to 'accelerate' crowdfunding platform


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image