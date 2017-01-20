Breath of the Wild will be Nintendo's final Wii U game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be the final first-party title to arrive on the Wii U, according to Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime.

Speaking to Polygon, Fils-Aime said Nintendo doesn't plan to release or develop any more first-party games for the console, which racked up 13.36 million sales in just over four years.

"From a first-party standpoint, there's no new development coming after the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," said the Nintendo boss. "We really are at the end of life for Wii U."

It's hardly surprising that Nintendo has decided to focus its efforts on developing fresh content for the Switch, which is launching alongside Breath of the Wild on March 3, 2017.

