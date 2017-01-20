Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 20, 2017
Join us for a live quest design session with RPG dev Tanya Short at 3PM EST
January 20, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Here at Gamasutra, we get to talk to developers a lot about the art and business of making games—but it’s not very often that we get to see them working on a game right in front of us. But today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel at 3PM EST, we’re going to try something new and different—a live quest design session with Kitfox Games creative director Tanya Short. 

If you’ve been reading Gamasutra for a while, you might be familiar with some of Short’s blogs about indie development, or her thoughts on procedural narrative design, but today we’re going to take our best shot at going inside Short’s mind as she creates some quests for us on the fly using Twine and Google Docs. We’ll be chatting with her and showing her work live on the stream, so be sure to tune in and offer suggestions or ask questions about her process! 

Be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch Channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

