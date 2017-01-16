Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 20, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 20, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 20, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Steam now supports some fight sticks and a variety of Xbox controllers
Steam now supports some fight sticks and a variety of Xbox controllers
January 20, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
January 20, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Newsbrief: A handful of new controllers are now officially supported by Steam’s built-in configurator, including Xbox gamepads previously supported by a Beta update and some third-party PlayStation 4 controllers and fight sticks.

Players will be able to map inputs and create multiple custom configurations for Xbox 360, Xbox One, and generic X-input controllers through the Steam configurator.

Developers can also now specify recommended configurations for their games based on the type of controller detected by Steam.

Additionally, this update also means that the client supports customization of some third-party PlayStation 4 controllers, including select gamepads and fight sticks from HORI, MadCatz, and Armor.

Some smaller tweaks were made to how Steam’s existing controller support as well, like changes that added an option to disable the guide button on some gamepads and one that allows trackpads to be configured as a single large button.

Details on other changes brought about by the update can be found on Valve's site.

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.19.17]
3D Animation Intern
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.19.17]
Technical Environment Artist
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.19.17]
VFX Artist
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.19.17]
3D Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Meaning and choice, or how to design decisions that feel intimately difficult
Road to the IGF: Raw Fury's GoNNER
Steam now supports some fight sticks and a variety of Xbox controllers
Playdead co-founder paid $7.2M to depart studio


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image