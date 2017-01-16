Steam now supports some fight sticks and a variety of Xbox controllers

Newsbrief: A handful of new controllers are now officially supported by Steam’s built-in configurator, including Xbox gamepads previously supported by a Beta update and some third-party PlayStation 4 controllers and fight sticks.

Players will be able to map inputs and create multiple custom configurations for Xbox 360, Xbox One, and generic X-input controllers through the Steam configurator.

Developers can also now specify recommended configurations for their games based on the type of controller detected by Steam.

Additionally, this update also means that the client supports customization of some third-party PlayStation 4 controllers, including select gamepads and fight sticks from HORI, MadCatz, and Armor.

Some smaller tweaks were made to how Steam’s existing controller support as well, like changes that added an option to disable the guide button on some gamepads and one that allows trackpads to be configured as a single large button.

Details on other changes brought about by the update can be found on Valve's site.