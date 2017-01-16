The U.S. video game industry pulled $30.4B in revenue last year

The American video game industry generated slightly more revenue in 2016 than the year before, according to data released by the Entertainment Software Association and the NPD Group.

Total consumer spending in 2016, including revenue generated by the sale of hardware, software, peripherals, and in-game purchases amounted to $30.4 billion in 2016, coming in just slightly higher than the $30.2 billion reported in 2015.

Software sales alone accounted for $24.5 billion of total revenue, up 6 percent from $23.2 billion the year prior.

While specific numbers weren’t offered, the report says that much of the growth felt throughout the industry in 2016 resulted from the release of consumer virtual reality headsets, the strong presence of major console franchises like Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and record-breaking release numbers on PC.

“Growth in entertainment software consumer spend was seen across the mobile, PC, virtual reality, subscription, portable and digital console segments,” explained NPD Group industry analyst Mat Piscatella.

“Consumers have more options to purchase and enjoy entertainment software than ever before, while developers have more and easier ways of delivering that content. No matter the delivery platform, entertainment software has never been more engaging, diverse or accessible.”