On its 10th birthday, Viking Squad dev Slick joins forces with Klei

The folks at Slick Entertainment published a blog post today celebrating ten years in business and announcing a big change: the studio is joining fellow Vancouver-based indie studio Klei Entertainment.

The terms of the arrangement have not been disclosed, but fellow game devs may appreciate hearing about how the history of the two studios stretches back over a decade, to when Klei founder Jamie Cheng and Slick founder Nick Waanders worked together at Relic Entertainment.

"We remained friends after Jamie set off on his own to start Klei. Then the N+ project came along, but Klei had other commitments at the time," writes Waanders. "So Jamie called me to see if I would want to start a company to do the project, and this is how Slick Entertainment was started."

The studio collaborated with Metanet Software on developing N+ for the Xbox 360, which was released in 2008. Slick went on to tackle numerous other projects, including rolling its own engine and developing games like Scrap Metal and Viking Squad.

Going forward, Waanders claims the team will work on new projects with the folks at Klei while also providing some amount of support for extant Slick games.