Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 20, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 20, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 20, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

On its 10th birthday, Viking Squad dev Slick joins forces with Klei
On its 10th birthday, Viking Squad dev Slick joins forces with Klei
January 20, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
January 20, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing

The folks at Slick Entertainment published a blog post today celebrating ten years in business and announcing a big change: the studio is joining fellow Vancouver-based indie studio Klei Entertainment.

The terms of the arrangement have not been disclosed, but fellow game devs may appreciate hearing about how the history of the two studios stretches back over a decade, to when Klei founder Jamie Cheng and Slick founder Nick Waanders worked together at Relic Entertainment. 

"We remained friends after Jamie set off on his own to start Klei. Then the N+ project came along, but Klei had other commitments at the time," writes Waanders. "So Jamie called me to see if I would want to start a company to do the project, and this is how Slick Entertainment was started."

The studio collaborated with Metanet Software on developing N+ for the Xbox 360, which was released in 2008. Slick went on to tackle numerous other projects, including rolling its own engine and developing games like Scrap Metal and Viking Squad.

Going forward, Waanders claims the team will work on new projects with the folks at Klei while also providing some amount of support for extant Slick games.

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[01.20.17]
Environment Artist
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — 94404, California, United States
[01.20.17]
Prop Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[01.20.17]
Tools Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[01.20.17]
Character TD


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Meaning and choice, or how to design decisions that feel intimately difficult
GDC State of the Industry: Most devs think mobile VR/AR is the future
Road to the IGF: Raw Fury's GoNNER
Steam now supports some fight sticks and a variety of Xbox controllers


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image