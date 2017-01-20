Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 20, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 20, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 20, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Heads up, devs: It's Global Game Jam time this weekend
Heads up, devs: It's Global Game Jam time this weekend
January 20, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
January 20, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie

It's that time again: the eighth annual Global Game Jam is happening this weekend, and countless developers are expected to gather at locations around the world to jam on a game based on a secret (for the moment) theme.

This is a notable opportunity for devs to spend a perfectly good weekend playing with novel game ideas, meeting new collaborators and generally staying up too late prototyping something new, in accord with the Global Game Jam's founding vision to "promote sharing, collaboration and experimentation in game dev across the globe."

Anyone interested in checking it out should look over the Global Game Jam rules and consider the list of this year's list of 700+ participating locations, which includes everywhere from Unity's headquarters in San Francisco to -- for the first time ever -- a venue in war-torn South Sudan.

As usual, the jam starts at 5 PM local time Friday (today!) and the deadline to upload work to the Global Game Jam server is 3 PM local time on Sunday. The secret theme of this year's Jam will be publicly revealed after the final jam sites (in Hawaii) begin working -- around roughly 3 AM UTC on Saturday.

Related Jobs

DreamSail Games
DreamSail Games — New York, New York, United States
[01.20.17]
Game Designer
Cignition
Cignition — Palo Alto, California, United States
[01.20.17]
Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.20.17]
FX Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.20.17]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Meaning and choice, or how to design decisions that feel intimately difficult
GDC State of the Industry: Most devs think mobile VR/AR is the future
Road to the IGF: Raw Fury's GoNNER
Steam now supports some fight sticks and a variety of Xbox controllers


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image