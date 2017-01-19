Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 23, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 23, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 23, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Cast your votes for the 2017 IGF and Game Developers Choice Audience Awards!
Cast your votes for the 2017 IGF and Game Developers Choice Audience Awards!
January 23, 2017 | By Staff
January 23, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, GDC, IGF

Good news, everyone: Game Developers Conference officials are excited to announce that voting for both the Game Developers Choice Audience Award and the Independent Games Festival Audience Award is open now, and will remain open through next Tuesday, January 31st at 11:59 PM PT.

These Audience Awards offer the public an opportunity to weigh in and cast a vote for their favorite nominees. Anyone who would like to do so can visit the links below, select the name of the game they’d like to vote for from a list of nominees, and enter a valid email address. Voters will then have their opinions heard in these prestigious award shows.

Anyone who would like to vote for the GDCA and IGF Audience Awards can cast their votes using the links below. Voters simply need to select the game they are voting for, and enter a valid email address. Email addresses will not be distributed, and organizers will delete your information after the poll has closed.

Please note: Those who vote will be selecting their Audience Award nominees from the list of finalists for the Game Developers Choice Awards (listed here) and the Independent Games Festival Awards (listed here).

The winners will be announced live during the ceremonies on Wednesday, March 1st at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, as part of the 31st edition of the Game Developers Conference. The ceremonies will be livestreamed right here on Twitch at 6:30 PM PT beginning with the IGF Awards, and followed by the Choice Awards. 

The Game Developers Choice Awards are the leading peer-based video game event celebrating the industry’s top games and developers. The IGF Awards honor the most influential, innovative and exemplary projects in independent game development. Each year, both award ceremonies recognize the creativity, artistry and technical genius of the finest developers and games created that year.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[01.23.17]
Director, Brand Marketing
Crate Entertainment
Crate Entertainment — Boston Area (work remotely), Massachusetts, United States
[01.22.17]
Graphics / Engine Programmer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.20.17]
Lead Environment Artist
DreamSail Games
DreamSail Games — New York, New York, United States
[01.20.17]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

For Brian Fargo, making games is all about 'finding your way through the darkness'
Assetto Corsa developer Kunos Simulazioni acquired by Digital Bros
Former Rockstar North chief Leslie Benzies establishes new studio
Meaning and choice, or how to design decisions that feel intimately difficult


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image