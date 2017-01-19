Cast your votes for the 2017 IGF and Game Developers Choice Audience Awards!

Good news, everyone: Game Developers Conference officials are excited to announce that voting for both the Game Developers Choice Audience Award and the Independent Games Festival Audience Award is open now, and will remain open through next Tuesday, January 31st at 11:59 PM PT.



These Audience Awards offer the public an opportunity to weigh in and cast a vote for their favorite nominees. Anyone who would like to do so can visit the links below, select the name of the game they’d like to vote for from a list of nominees, and enter a valid email address. Voters will then have their opinions heard in these prestigious award shows.

Please note: Those who vote will be selecting their Audience Award nominees from the list of finalists for the Game Developers Choice Awards (listed here) and the Independent Games Festival Awards (listed here).

The winners will be announced live during the ceremonies on Wednesday, March 1st at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, as part of the 31st edition of the Game Developers Conference. The ceremonies will be livestreamed right here on Twitch at 6:30 PM PT beginning with the IGF Awards, and followed by the Choice Awards.

The Game Developers Choice Awards are the leading peer-based video game event celebrating the industry’s top games and developers. The IGF Awards honor the most influential, innovative and exemplary projects in independent game development. Each year, both award ceremonies recognize the creativity, artistry and technical genius of the finest developers and games created that year.

