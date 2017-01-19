Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
At GDC 2017, see how Civ VI devs handled making a new game in a beloved series
At GDC 2017, see how Civ VI devs handled making a new game in a beloved series
January 23, 2017 | By Staff
January 23, 2017 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is coming up fast, but before it's upon us organizers want to let you know about a great talk the lead designer of Civilization VI is giving about the pressures of making the latest entry in a beloved franchise.

Firaxis Games' Ed Beach led design of Civilization VI, and in his GDC 2017 talk "Absolutely No Pressure: Continuing a Successful Game Series with 'Civilization VI'" he'll speak to how how the team at Firaxis approached this assignment, despite the fact it meant they had to be critical of their own work on the previous Civ game.

During the session Beach will look in depth at several of the key subsystems in a Civilization game and review what design changes were adopted (or abandoned) for each. 

Make time to check it out, especially if you're working within the bounds of a popular game franchise, because attendees will see how a process of dividing a previous game into component subsystems and critically examining each one can be used to establish the design foundation for the next game in a hit series.

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

