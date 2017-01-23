Assetto Corsa developer Kunos Simulazioni acquired by Digital Bros

Italian studio Kunos Simulazioni, creator of racing sim Assetto Corsa, has been acquired by Digital Bros for an undisclosed fee.

Studio co-founder Marco Massarutto confirmed the news in a Facebook post, but explained the only notable change following the takeover will be an increase in resources, which will now come directly from Digital Bros.

Massarutto and fellow co-founder Stefano Casillio remain studio shareholders, and will keep their respective positions and responsibilities within the company. The rest of the dev team have also been unaffected by the takeover.

"For those afraid that today a piece of their sim-racing world has gone, let me remind them that Digital Bros has published -- under its label 505 Games -- the console version of Assetto Corsa," wrote the co-founder.

"Therefore, before anyone screams that 'Kunos has been bought, the world is over,' please sit down, breath and think. Because the only news you should be interested is that as of today, we have more resources, time and power to do our job."