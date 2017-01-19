Get a sneak peek of GDC 2017 with these speaker interviews and pitches!

The game industry is gearing up for GDC 2017 in San Francisco next month, and conference organizers want to make sure you have an opportunity to learn more about some of the great talks taking place at the event -- direct from the speakers themselves!

For the second year in a row, we're loading the official GDC YouTube channel with brief videos submitted by a broad array of GDC 2017 speakers. Each one is a very fun, personal pitch for why you should make time to check out that person's talk while you're attending GDC.

They're funny, informative and packed with personality -- in short, perfect summations of what makes GDC talks so great.

This year, we've organized these GDC 2017 Flash Forward pitches into a playlist (embedded below) on the official GDC YouTube channel, and added more information about each speaker and a link to their talk in the description of their video. So make sure to check 'em out!

This year we've also worked with Gamasutra, official media partner of GDC, to produce video interviews with some of our GDC 2017 speakers. These are meatier hour-long affairs that explore the speaker's work in games, why they're speaking at GDC 2017, and what they think fellow devs should know about the art and business of making games.

You can find these videos in their own separate playlist on the official GDC YouTube channel, and they're well worth a watch -- in the one below, for example, Halo 5 technical artist Ben Laidlaw talks about his work in games and film while discussing why his GDC 2017 talk on creating offline destruction pipelines for your game is worth checking out.

You can find lots more great videos over on the official GDC YouTube channel, which is also regularly updated with new talks recorded at GDCs through the ages.

Plus, you can head over to the Gamasutra Twitch channel and click the subscribe button for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. More GDC 2017 speaker interviews will be streamed there in the weeks to come

For more details on these and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website



