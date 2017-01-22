Attend GDC 2017 and learn how HBO brought Westworld to VR!

As the 2017 Game Developers Conference draws nigh, organizers want to let you know about a very cool talk taking place at the show from the folks responsible for HBO's Westworld!

See, over the last two years an internal team at HBO has been working out how to develop new storytelling experiences using cutting-edge technology. At GDC 2017, HBO's Colin Foran will deliver a talk about that team's efforts called "WestworldVR: Combining Linear and Interactive Content to Tell Character Centric Stories."

As part of that R&D effort, HBO created "Westworld: A Delos Experience", a room-scale VR installation that tells a coherent, character centric story using several new technologies. Combining realtime rendering, 360 video, interactive props and a physical set buildout staffed with actors, the piece represents a strong statement of intent to embrace new storytelling methods.

At GDC 2017, Foran will deconstruct its general production, and the problem-solving strategies the team used to marry traditional linear content production with rapid design iteration. It promises to be a fascinating talk, especially for anyone interested in VR experience development -- so don't miss it!

GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas