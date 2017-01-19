Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 23, 2017
January 23, 2017
January 23, 2017
Get a job: Sperasoft is hiring a Quest Designer
January 23, 2017 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Quest Designer, Sperasoft

Location: Kraków, Poland

Sperasoft is looking for a talented and creative Quest Designer to join our team! In this role you will be responsible for designing, planning and implementing story driven quests for our next project.

Responsibilities:

  • Creating the storyline on a detailed level
  • Designing quests and implementing them
  • Planning assets required for the creation of the quests
  • Cooperating with other departments
  • Integrating delivered assets (like gameplay elements, locations, characters, dialog etc.) into a seamless, engaging and unique experience
  • Maintaining the highest possible quality of quests, and fixing reported bugs
  • Creating and maintaining design documentation.

Requirements:

  • At least 2 years of experience working in a Quest or Mission Design position, with at least 1 shipped title with strong narrative and quest/mission design elements
  • Experience with game editors and game design tools
  • Proven experience with comparable visual scripting tools
  • Proven ability to effectively work across teams
  • Creativity and good sense of narrative pacing
  • Real passion for playing games (cRPGs or pen&paper role playing systems)
  • Excellent communication skills & proven ability to work within a team. 

We offer:

  • Work in international team of world-class experts with opportunity for professional development
    in challenging projects
  • Competitive salary proposal
  • Help with relocation to Krakow
  • Business trips to Canada
  • Flexible working hours
  • Additional medical insurance
  • Friendly team and warm atmosphere :)

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

