Get a job: Sperasoft is hiring a Quest Designer

Location: Kraków, Poland
Sperasoft is looking for a talented and creative Quest Designer to join our team! In this role you will be responsible for designing, planning and implementing story driven quests for our next project.
Responsibilities:
- Creating the storyline on a detailed level
- Designing quests and implementing them
- Planning assets required for the creation of the quests
- Cooperating with other departments
- Integrating delivered assets (like gameplay elements, locations, characters, dialog etc.) into a seamless, engaging and unique experience
- Maintaining the highest possible quality of quests, and fixing reported bugs
- Creating and maintaining design documentation.
Requirements:
- At least 2 years of experience working in a Quest or Mission Design position, with at least 1 shipped title with strong narrative and quest/mission design elements
- Experience with game editors and game design tools
- Proven experience with comparable visual scripting tools
- Proven ability to effectively work across teams
- Creativity and good sense of narrative pacing
- Real passion for playing games (cRPGs or pen&paper role playing systems)
- Excellent communication skills & proven ability to work within a team.
We offer:
- Work in international team of world-class experts with opportunity for professional development
in challenging projects
- Competitive salary proposal
- Help with relocation to Krakow
- Business trips to Canada
- Flexible working hours
- Additional medical insurance
- Friendly team and warm atmosphere :)
