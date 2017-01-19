Get a job: Sperasoft is hiring a Quest Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Kraków, Poland

Sperasoft is looking for a talented and creative Quest Designer to join our team! In this role you will be responsible for designing, planning and implementing story driven quests for our next project.

Responsibilities:

Creating the storyline on a detailed level

Designing quests and implementing them

Planning assets required for the creation of the quests

Cooperating with other departments

Integrating delivered assets (like gameplay elements, locations, characters, dialog etc.) into a seamless, engaging and unique experience

Maintaining the highest possible quality of quests, and fixing reported bugs

Creating and maintaining design documentation.

Requirements:

At least 2 years of experience working in a Quest or Mission Design position, with at least 1 shipped title with strong narrative and quest/mission design elements

Experience with game editors and game design tools

Proven experience with comparable visual scripting tools

Proven ability to effectively work across teams

Creativity and good sense of narrative pacing

Real passion for playing games (cRPGs or pen&paper role playing systems)

Excellent communication skills & proven ability to work within a team.

We offer:

Work in international team of world-class experts with opportunity for professional development

in challenging projects

Help with relocation to Krakow

Business trips to Canada

Flexible working hours

Additional medical insurance

Friendly team and warm atmosphere :)

