Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 24, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 24, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 24, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Creators Update bringing controller co-piloting to Xbox One
Creators Update bringing controller co-piloting to Xbox One
January 24, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
January 24, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Audio, Design

Microsoft has given select Xbox Insiders an early taste of its upcoming Creators Update, which contains a couple of intriguing new features. 

One of the biggest changes ushered in by the update is a controller "copilot" option that allows two synced gamepads to act as one.  It means players who need assistance or unique controller configurations to play will have the flexibility to find a set-up that works uniquely for them. 

Doubling down on accessibility, the console maker has also enhanced its Magnifier and Narrator features -- to help those with visual or hearing impairments -- and added more options when it comes to custom audio output and rumble settings.

Various changes to the UI have also been implemented, with an updated Home screen and redesigned Guide attempting to simplify, streamline, and speed-up the overall user experience. 

You can find out more about the various tweaks and changes featured in the Creators Update by checking out the official Xbox Wire blog.

Related Jobs

Tesla Motors, Inc.
Tesla Motors, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.23.17]
Developer, Digital Design Technologies
Immersion
Immersion — San Jose, California, United States
[01.20.17]
Staffing Coordinator &amp; Receptionist
DreamSail Games
DreamSail Games — New York, New York, United States
[01.20.17]
Game Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.20.17]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

For Brian Fargo, making games is all about 'finding your way through the darkness'
Road to the IGF: Osmotic Studios' Orwell
Blog: A postmortem of horror-themed adventure, Kalaban
Creators Update bringing controller co-piloting to Xbox One


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image