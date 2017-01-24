Creators Update bringing controller co-piloting to Xbox One

Microsoft has given select Xbox Insiders an early taste of its upcoming Creators Update, which contains a couple of intriguing new features.

One of the biggest changes ushered in by the update is a controller "copilot" option that allows two synced gamepads to act as one. It means players who need assistance or unique controller configurations to play will have the flexibility to find a set-up that works uniquely for them.

Doubling down on accessibility, the console maker has also enhanced its Magnifier and Narrator features -- to help those with visual or hearing impairments -- and added more options when it comes to custom audio output and rumble settings.

Various changes to the UI have also been implemented, with an updated Home screen and redesigned Guide attempting to simplify, streamline, and speed-up the overall user experience.

You can find out more about the various tweaks and changes featured in the Creators Update by checking out the official Xbox Wire blog.