Disney Infinity dev revived and re-opened by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has both re-opened Disney Infinity developer Avalanche Software and acquired the rights the Octane engine in the process, according to a press release issued by the company earlier today.

Avalanche Software was closed by Disney following the cancellation of the Disney Infinity toys-to-life series last year, resulting in the loss of 300 jobs and effectively marking the end of Disney’s non-mobile video game development aspirations.

As a freshly revived studio under Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Avalanche’s first order of business is developing a game based on an upcoming Cars movie in partnership with Pixar Animation and Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media.

While the release didn’t note how many former Avalanche employees would be rejoining the studio, it was announced that former Disney Infinity GM and studio founder John Blackburn would be returning to head up Avalanche Software.

“The Avalanche talent and technology are a great addition to our group of outstanding developers,” said Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad. “We are excited for this Cars 3 game as well as all of the future games the team will create under John’s leadership.”