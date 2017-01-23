Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 25, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 25, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 25, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

At GDC 2017, get engineering insights from folks who used animation to bring a toy robot to life
At GDC 2017, get engineering insights from folks who used animation to bring a toy robot to life
January 25, 2017 | By Staff
January 25, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Programming, Production, GDC

With the 2017 Game Developers Conference right around the corner, organizers want to make sure you know about a neat animation talk from folks who build actual robots that's taking place at the show..

In their GDC 2017 talk on "Cozmo: Animation Pipeline for a Physical Robot", Anki's Daria Jerjomina and Molly Jameson will explain how, in designing the real-life robot Cozmo, Anki used real-world physics so there was no "cheating", and they had to adjust their way of thinking about assets accordingly.

This session presents an overview of the asset pipeline on Cozmo, a complex, physical, game-playing robot, with over 300 parts, powered by a mobile app. This session will also describe the complexities of using data from Maya to transfer animation onto something with physical constraints.

Jameson and Jerjomina will also discuss the tools built for fast animator iteration, scripts for testing, debugging, how it eventually translates to physical movement and other workflow improvements throughout the development cycle. They will review the process for streaming audio and animation data to the robot and when programmatic corrections were required, so you're sure to learn something new!

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Enterspace
Enterspace — Stockholm, Sweden
[01.25.17]
Gameplay and Engine Programmers
MLB Advanced Media
MLB Advanced Media — New York, New York, United States
[01.24.17]
Lead Technical Director, Gaming and VR
Tesla Motors, Inc.
Tesla Motors, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.23.17]
Developer, Digital Design Technologies
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[01.23.17]
Mobile Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: The Steam Controller configurator's untapped power
Gearbox's Randy Pitchford explains how failure can drive success
Road to the IGF: David O'Reilly's Everything
Get real-time rendering tips from Rogue One's VFX team at GDC 2017


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image