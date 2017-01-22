Get a job: Counterplay Games is hiring a Senior Environment Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: San Francisco, California
Counterplay Games is seeking an experienced environment artist to craft visually inspiring worlds and awesome gameplay environments for our next PC and Console AAA video game developed in Unreal Engine 4.
The ideal candidate is able to start with concept art and reference materials, determine the appropriate implementation, and break down that implementation into actionable component parts, including:
Plusses:
Expect competitive salaries, normal work hours, unlimited vacation and sick time, health/dental/vision, and a growing list of benefits. Though our company is based in the Bay Area, California, we also offer robust remote work practices for those out of state.
Interested? Apply now.
