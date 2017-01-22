Get a job: Counterplay Games is hiring a Senior Environment Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Francisco, California

Counterplay Games is seeking an experienced environment artist to craft visually inspiring worlds and awesome gameplay environments for our next PC and Console AAA video game developed in Unreal Engine 4.

The ideal candidate is able to start with concept art and reference materials, determine the appropriate implementation, and break down that implementation into actionable component parts, including:

Translating concept art and design ideas into 3D gameplay worlds

Creating structures, architecture, props, terrain models, textures and materials

Establishing efficient pipelines and laying out levels from wireframe through final set dressing and lighting

Driving forward the art vision, architectural visualization, and technology to its visual limits

Plusses:

Experience with shipping a title in Unreal Engine 4

Skilled in creating and understanding PBR materials and developing lighting scenarios

Experience with advanced lighting, pre-baked pipelines, ambient occlusion and contact shadows

Understanding of lighting, composition and set dressing

Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies

Advanced understanding of Maya, Max, Photoshop and ZBrush

Experience with Substance, Topogun, SpeedTree, Simplygon or other additional 3D tools a plus

Expect competitive salaries, normal work hours, unlimited vacation and sick time, health/dental/vision, and a growing list of benefits. Though our company is based in the Bay Area, California, we also offer robust remote work practices for those out of state.

