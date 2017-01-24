Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 24, 2017
Former Harmonix programmer Roger Hanna Morash passes away
January 24, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
In a sad turn of events, Bay Area newspaper Berkeleyside is reporting that independent developer and former Harmonix programmer Roger Hanna Morash and his wife Valerie Morash have passed away at the respective ages of 35 and 32. 

According to Berkeleyside, the news comes under especially distressing circumstances after the couple’s bodies were found in their apartment sometime on Monday. According to the police, the discovery of the couple, along with their deceased cats, has been deemed “suspicious” and their deaths remain under investigation.

For the last few years, Roger Hanna Morash and his indie collaborators had been working on Shard, and he’d recently been working at Harmonix as the code lead on the remake of Amplitude. Valerie Morash worked at a researcher at Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute in San Francisco. 

The developers at Gamenest have set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for funeral expenses for Roger and Valerie’s family. You can donate to it here. 

(Thumbnail photo by Allen Rabinovich)

