January 25, 2017
Get real-time rendering tips from Rogue One's VFX team at GDC 2017
January 25, 2017 | By Staff
Console/PC, Art

Heads up, game makers: Game Developers Conference organizers have a special treat in store for those who attend GDC 2017 next month -- a chance to reach across disciplines and study the real-time rendering techniques used in the film Rogue One!

John Knoll (Chief Creative Officer, Visual Effects Supervisor, Industrial Light & Magic), Naty Hoffman (Principal Engineer & Architect, Lucasfilm ADG) and Roger Cordes Digital Production Supervisor, ILMxLAB) are coming to the show to present a fascinating talk about "Realtime Rendering for Feature Film: Rogue One a Case Study."

See, in the course of creating the latest blockbuster Star Wars film, Knoll challenged the Lucasfilm Advanced Development Group to take a handful of shots for the film and render the lead character in them at cinematic fidelity utilizing real-time rendering. 

Now, at GDC 2017, you can join these speakers from Lucasfilm and ILM as they discuss the proprietary rendering technology that the team created, and the challenges and lessons learned by creating a real time hero character for Rogue One. It promises to be a fascinating talk with potentially useful takeaways for video game artists and graphics programmers, so don't skip it!

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

