HTC opens applications for Tracker dev kits
January 25, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
More: VR, Programming, Design

Earlier this year HTC lifted the lid on the Vive Tracker, a small button-like device that can be attached to any real world object so it can be tracked in virtual reality

The Tracker, which can also be used with other accessories like haptic gloves and prop rifles, will give players and developers more ways to experience and create in VR, and now HTC is handing them out for free.

More accurately, the company has agreed to "lend" a limited number of Trackers to curious developers keen to take the new tech for a spin, although applicants with clear goals on how to use the device are more likely to get a dev kit. 

Naturally, HTC is reserving the right to recall the Tracker at its own discretion. Still, if you're interested in getting your hands on the new toy before it hits shelves later this year, you can apply right now over on the HTC website.

