Learn how escape room design can help your game at 3PM EST

In the ‘90s, it was laser tag, today, it’s escape rooms. Across the United States, people are spending good money to get locked in various rooms with puzzles of escalating difficulty in order to try and solve their way out—and now more than ever, it’s intersecting with the world of game design, as different escape rooms begin to license video games to draw players in.

But there’s a whole world of secrets to be uncovered in this newly popular field of game design, and at GDC 2017, game designer Laura Hall is going to be presenting a talk on how lessons from escape rooms can help your next game. Today at 3PM EST, we’re going to be talking with Hall to get a preview of her talk, which includes reflections on her work on a Resident Evil-themed escape room.

