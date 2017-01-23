Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 25, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 25, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 25, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Here's the lineup of playable games at Day of the Devs during GDC 2017!
Here's the lineup of playable games at Day of the Devs during GDC 2017!
January 25, 2017 | By Staff
January 25, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, GDC

The Game Developers Conference is just weeks away! Today, organizers are excited to announce more details about the games that will be playable at GDC 2017 in the Day of the Devs interactive space, organized by iam8bit and Double Fine Productions.

After a public call for submissions, ten great games will be taking up residence inside San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center in the Day of the Devs area, which is conveniently located near the iam8bit interactive space. 

GDC 2017 attendees are encouraged to drop by between appointments to play the games and have the chance to chat with their creators, which include folks from studios like Fullbright, Supergiant, Playtonic Games and more!

Without further ado, here's a list of games and developers that will be at Day of the Devs during GDC 2017:

So as you're using the GDC 2017 Session Scheduler to figure out what to see and do at the conference this year, make sure to set aside some time to swing by and check out Day of the Devs and all the other great interactive spaces.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

NaturalMotion
NaturalMotion — London, England, United Kingdom
[01.25.17]
Technical Director
Sperasoft
Sperasoft — Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
[01.25.17]
Level Artist, St. Petersburg, Russia
Enterspace
Enterspace — Stockholm, Sweden
[01.25.17]
Gameplay and Engine Programmers
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[01.24.17]
Director of Product Management (Mobile)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: The Steam Controller configurator's untapped power
HTC opens applications for Tracker dev kits
Blog: What I learned working remotely for over three years
Epic Games launches $500,000 year-long game dev contest


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image