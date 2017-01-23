Rooster Teeth Games switches gears to branch into game publishing

Newsbrief: Rooster Teeth is refocusing its in-house game development division, Rooster Teeth Games, to take on the task of publishing games for independent developers.

The studio first dabbled in self-publishing its own game RWBY: Grimm Eclipse last year, but Rooster Teeth Games' new direction will task it with publishing games created by developers working independently of Rooster Teeth, starting with Invisible Collective’s Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza Wars.

Led by director Michael Hadwin and SVP of business development Alan Abdine, the newly founded publisher aims to connect independent game developers with Rooster Teeth’s own well-established community that currently spans across 30 million YouTube subscribers and several million unique monthly visitors.

“Rooster Teeth services the community of people who grew up on game consoles instead of cable boxes,” said Hadwin. “With Rooster Teeth Games, we will bring a wide array of engaging and entertaining video games on all platforms to this community, and in turn introduce the indie developer to this thriving demographic.”