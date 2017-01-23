Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Yacht Club Games is hiring a Senior Artist
January 25, 2017 | By Staff
Senior Artist, Yacht Club Games

Location: Marina Del Rey, California

We’re on the lookout for an experienced artist to help out on the next big batch of Shovel Knight updates and future projects! You’ll be a core and integral part of the Shovel Knight team: responsible for developing in-game art assets with a focus in animation. The perfect candidate will also demonstrate skills in creating environment art, character art, VFX, UI, and more. You should feel comfortable working together on a small team to define and create the art experience for Yacht Club Games projects.

Responsibilities

  • Create high-quality 2D pixel assets that adhere to art direction and game style.
  • Work with team to design and implement visuals for games within technical and style restrictions.
  • Collaborate with designers and programmers to create and implement assets. Provide feedback on how to increase team productivity.
  • Able to work independently or with small team to manage tasklist and workflow.
  • Manage outsource artists, evaluate merchandise, and review art related assets created outside of the core game team.
  • Learn and adapt to art and production pipelines to create and iterate on art quickly.
  • Assist in additional roles at the company as interested - included in all parts of game creation from business and marketing to art and design decisions.

Qualifications

  • Master's degree or equivalent; or five years related experience/training; or combination of education and experience.
  • Highly proficient in Adobe Photoshop.
  • Highly proficient in Pixel editing software (Promotion experience is a plus).
  • Strong animation skills.
  • Able to create and animate 2D pixel models from concepts/illustrations.
  • Excellent organization / directory skills.
  • Strong portfolio showcasing recent work.
  • Self-motivated and curious with a willingness to continue learning.
  • Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills.
  • Familiarity with SVN.
  • Willing to work in Los Angeles office.

Bonus Experience

  • Experience with 3D animation, character or environment modeling and rigging
  • Proficiency in 3D software (Maya, ZBrush, Mudbox, 3ds Max, etc)
  • Knowledgeable in modern rendering techniques: programmable shaders, 3D lighting, VFX tools.
  • Understanding of 3D asset pipelines.

Perks

  • Every member is a core part of the team, involved in any part of the company that interests them!
  • Working in our beautiful penthouse office located on the Marina in Los Angeles!
  • Robust medical and dental insurance
  • Profit Sharing and Bonus plans
  • 401k Retirement Plan
  • Unlimited vacation and sick days
  • Free onsite parking
  • Fully stocked kitchen with unlimited snacks!
  • Chance to work with a top-notch team on cool and unique games!

