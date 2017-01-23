Get a job: Yacht Club Games is hiring a Senior Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Marina Del Rey, California

We’re on the lookout for an experienced artist to help out on the next big batch of Shovel Knight updates and future projects! You’ll be a core and integral part of the Shovel Knight team: responsible for developing in-game art assets with a focus in animation. The perfect candidate will also demonstrate skills in creating environment art, character art, VFX, UI, and more. You should feel comfortable working together on a small team to define and create the art experience for Yacht Club Games projects.

Responsibilities

Create high-quality 2D pixel assets that adhere to art direction and game style.

Work with team to design and implement visuals for games within technical and style restrictions.

Collaborate with designers and programmers to create and implement assets. Provide feedback on how to increase team productivity.

Able to work independently or with small team to manage tasklist and workflow.

Manage outsource artists, evaluate merchandise, and review art related assets created outside of the core game team.

Learn and adapt to art and production pipelines to create and iterate on art quickly.

Assist in additional roles at the company as interested - included in all parts of game creation from business and marketing to art and design decisions.

Qualifications

Master's degree or equivalent; or five years related experience/training; or combination of education and experience.

Highly proficient in Adobe Photoshop.

Highly proficient in Pixel editing software (Promotion experience is a plus).

Strong animation skills.

Able to create and animate 2D pixel models from concepts/illustrations.

Excellent organization / directory skills.

Strong portfolio showcasing recent work.

Self-motivated and curious with a willingness to continue learning.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills.

Familiarity with SVN.

Willing to work in Los Angeles office.

Bonus Experience

Experience with 3D animation, character or environment modeling and rigging

Proficiency in 3D software (Maya, ZBrush, Mudbox, 3ds Max, etc)

Knowledgeable in modern rendering techniques: programmable shaders, 3D lighting, VFX tools.

Understanding of 3D asset pipelines.

Perks

Every member is a core part of the team, involved in any part of the company that interests them!

Working in our beautiful penthouse office located on the Marina in Los Angeles!

Robust medical and dental insurance

Profit Sharing and Bonus plans

401k Retirement Plan

Unlimited vacation and sick days

Free onsite parking

Fully stocked kitchen with unlimited snacks!

Chance to work with a top-notch team on cool and unique games!

