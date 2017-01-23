Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 26, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 26, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 26, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to GDC 2017 and see speakers confront their old game dev advice
Come to GDC 2017 and see speakers confront their old game dev advice
January 26, 2017 | By Staff
January 26, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is coming up fast, and before it's upon us organizers want to make sure you know about a frank talk taking place as part of the perennially popular Independent Games Summit!

In their talk on "Everything I Said Was Wrong: Why Indie Is Different Now", experienced game makers (and GDC speakers) Liz England, Rami Ismail, Lisa Brown, and Daniel Cook will consider game development advice that they adamantly stood by several years ago that they consider bad ideas today, and share tips for critically questioning even the best advice. 

It promises to be an earnest discussion in which these longtime devs refute their past-selves on topics like F2P as a sustainable business model for indies, brainstorming practices based on bad science, and the role of motivation in the average indie developer.

In addition to the amusement of watching developers debate their past-selves, attendees will take away skills for how to critically approach game development advice, even seemingly great advice, by questioning context and measuring its relevance in the ever-changing indie games landscape!

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[01.26.17]
Concept Artist
Soulbound Studios
Soulbound Studios — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.25.17]
Lead Engine Programmer
Imbellus
Imbellus — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.25.17]
Game Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[01.25.17]
SENIOR ENVIRONMENT ARTIST


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Frog Fractions 2: Surprising players who expect to be surprised
Road to the IGF: Titouan Millet's Mu Cartographer
Hugo Barra taking charge of team Oculus as Facebook's new VR chief
Blog: The Steam Controller configurator's untapped power


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image