Come to GDC 2017 and see speakers confront their old game dev advice

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is coming up fast, and before it's upon us organizers want to make sure you know about a frank talk taking place as part of the perennially popular Independent Games Summit!

In their talk on "Everything I Said Was Wrong: Why Indie Is Different Now", experienced game makers (and GDC speakers) Liz England, Rami Ismail, Lisa Brown, and Daniel Cook will consider game development advice that they adamantly stood by several years ago that they consider bad ideas today, and share tips for critically questioning even the best advice.

It promises to be an earnest discussion in which these longtime devs refute their past-selves on topics like F2P as a sustainable business model for indies, brainstorming practices based on bad science, and the role of motivation in the average indie developer.

In addition to the amusement of watching developers debate their past-selves, attendees will take away skills for how to critically approach game development advice, even seemingly great advice, by questioning context and measuring its relevance in the ever-changing indie games landscape!

