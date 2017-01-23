Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 25, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 25, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 25, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Examining the health risks of game dev (beyond carpal tunnel)
January 25, 2017 | By Staff
January 25, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Video, Vault

A career in game development can be hazardous to your health -- and in ways you might not expect. 

That was the core message of an intriguing panel discussion at GDC 2013 that was sponsored by the IGDA and featured psychiatrist Lydia Breen and game developers Wendy Despain, Adam Martin and Patricia Pizer.

Their goal was to examine the various ways poor personal care in game development can be rough on your physical and mental well-being, then share actionable advice for devs who want to take better care of themselves.

It was an interesting talk that drew upon the experiences of a healthcare professional, statistical data, and the experiences of game developers who have dealth with their own health issues while on the job. It's well worth watching, and if you missed it in person you can now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

Related Jobs

Enterspace
Enterspace — Stockholm, Sweden
[01.25.17]
Gameplay and Engine Programmers
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.24.17]
Weapons Artist
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[01.24.17]
Lead Artist (2D/3D)
Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.24.17]
Senior Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: The Steam Controller configurator's untapped power
Gearbox's Randy Pitchford explains how failure can drive success
Road to the IGF: David O'Reilly's Everything
Get real-time rendering tips from Rogue One's VFX team at GDC 2017


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image