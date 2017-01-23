Video: Examining the health risks of game dev (beyond carpal tunnel)

A career in game development can be hazardous to your health -- and in ways you might not expect.

That was the core message of an intriguing panel discussion at GDC 2013 that was sponsored by the IGDA and featured psychiatrist Lydia Breen and game developers Wendy Despain, Adam Martin and Patricia Pizer.

Their goal was to examine the various ways poor personal care in game development can be rough on your physical and mental well-being, then share actionable advice for devs who want to take better care of themselves.

It was an interesting talk that drew upon the experiences of a healthcare professional, statistical data, and the experiences of game developers who have dealth with their own health issues while on the job. It's well worth watching, and if you missed it in person you can now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

