Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 25, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 25, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 25, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

How the gorilla concentration test could help your game design skills
January 25, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
January 25, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Okay, before you read any further, stop and watch this video. Trust us, it’ll help.

Back? Okay, how many of you spotted the gorilla? Whether you did or didn’t, you might not realize that the misdirection at play in the video (commonly called the selective attention test), is a skill that could help you as a game designer. 

How you might ask? Well while we were chatting with Escape Room designer Laura Hall in advance of her 2017 GDC talk, it’s a way to take advantage of people’s natural survival instincts and get them to pay attention to certain details of your game, so their imagination can fill in the gaps. 

“You don’t have to fill out every detail because people’s imaginations will fill in the blanks, especially when it comes to archetypical themes like fear responses, that sort of thing. You don’t have to say there’s something in the next room, or show a scary picture of it, you can just make a scratching noise on the door.”

That might sound a bit obvious—especially in the context of the horror genre—but when you’re making puzzle rooms, real or virtual, it’s a tool you can use to overcome budgetary limitations. 

This tactic—and the many others Hall talked about in our conversation earlier—will be a part of her upcoming talk at GDC 2017, one you should check out if your’e going to the show. In the meantime, be sure to watch the ful video above for more tips on puzzle design and spatial design that can help your career. 

And if this video helped you, please be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch Channel for more regular developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.24.17]
Weapons Artist
Tesla Motors, Inc.
Tesla Motors, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.23.17]
Developer, Digital Design Technologies
Immersion
Immersion — San Jose, California, United States
[01.20.17]
Staffing Coordinator &amp; Receptionist
DreamSail Games
DreamSail Games — New York, New York, United States
[01.20.17]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: The Steam Controller configurator's untapped power
Gearbox's Randy Pitchford explains how failure can drive success
Road to the IGF: David O'Reilly's Everything
Get real-time rendering tips from Rogue One's VFX team at GDC 2017


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image