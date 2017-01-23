Catch devs on Pokemon Go , Vainglory and more speaking at GDC 2017's Mobile Summit!

As the 2017 Game Developers Conference draws nigh, organizers would like to quickly let you know about some of the great talks about the art and business of making mobile gmaes that will be taking place during the event.

Each of these talks is part of the GDC Mobile Summit, one of eight that will take place Monday, February 27th and Tuesday, February 28th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA -- the first two days of the conference.

Like every GDC Summit, the Mobile Summit offers a comprehensive overview of a specific game industry discipline. For example, this year mobile game experts Steve Meretzky (Vice President, Design, King), Dave Rohrl (Founder, Mobile Game Doctor) and Juan Gril (Founder + Studio Manager, Joju Games) will reflect on 2016 in a panel on "The Year in Mobile Games."

The latest in a long-running and popular series of talks, this session aims to offer a detailed look at the year's developments in mobile gaming. Panelists will dive into the most interesting games, the hottest trends, the most unusual new features, and the most surprising numbers. It's a great way to kick off your GDC, and to get up to speed on the current state of mobile games!

And in "'Pokémon GO' & Designing Interactive Games for the Real-World" Niantic's Dennis Hwang will describe the various UX and visual design choices that were shaped by Niantic's focus on real-world gaming, and how they created a fun and accessible Pokemon Go play experience for a diverse set of players across age and gender demographics.

Make time to check it out -- you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at the visual and UI design choices made while developing Pokémon GO, and gain an understanding of the unique challenges and potential of real-world location-based gaming.

If you're looking for a meaty mobile tech talk, drop by Super Evil Megacorp CTO Tommy Krul's presentation on "The Technology of 'Vainglory', the MOBA perfected for Touch." It promises to be an honest and educational talk outlining key technologies and learnings from building the E.V.I.L game engine for 'Vainglory' and bringing it from a single person hobby project to to the Apple iPhone 6 launch keynote and eventually its commercial launch with millions of players.

Basically, this talk covers an overview of the proprietary technology that allows Super Evil Megacorp to run a high-quality synchronous multiplayer game at 60 fps on a wide range of low and high end mobile devices. Don't skip it!

For more details on these and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2017 Session Scheduler, where you can begin to build your conference week and later export it to the up-to-the-minute GDC Mobile App, coming soon.

And of course conference officials look forward to announcing many more GDC 2017 Summit sessions spanning a diverse array of game industry issues in the months ahead. For now, don't miss the opportunity to save money by registering for the conference early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 18, 2017. GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.



For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas