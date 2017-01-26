Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 26, 2017
Kojima says games and movies must 'converge' to survive
January 26, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has suggested traditional media experiences like video games and movies might not have a future, unless they can find a way to converge and integrate with each other. 

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat during a tour of Kojima Production's new studio in Tokyo, the famous auteur said the game industry will need to shift its focus and accommodate consumer's increasingly hectic lifestyles if it hopes to remain relevant.

"In life people are very busy doing lots of things. The time you have to choose what media or entertainment you experience is dwindling, so more and more people are looking at types of media that combine elements together," said Kojima, speaking through a translator. 

"If we just make a game people are less likely to choose that as something to do. They would rather engage in something that combines different forms of entertainment together. That's where we need to focus our efforts, on this convergence."

It's a vision that might remind some of Quantum Break, a "transmedia" experience released by Remedy last year that combined a traditional narrative-driven shooter with live-action television segments.

The game's hybrid nature divided critics, with some praising the accompanying TV show for its production values and performances, while others dismissed it as an irrelevant distraction that only served to derail players. 

Whatever your thoughts, if Kojima is right, Quantum Break won't be the last time we see those worlds collide. To hear more from the veteran game developer, check out the full interview over on BBC Newsbeat.

