January 26, 2017
Square Enix signs multi-game deal with Marvel to create video game universe
January 26, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Square Enix has struck up a multi-game partnership with Marvel that will see the studio create a "universe gamers can play in for years to come."

Details on the deal are thin on the ground, but a release trailer for work-in-progress title The Avengers Project reveals the game is being co-developed by Crystal Dynamics and Edios-Montreal -- the teams currently steering the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex franchises.  

With Marvel's Cinematic Universe hitting home run after home run in the movie arena, it looks like the Disney-owned company is keen to leverage its money-spinning franchises to create a vast video game universe. 

"The Avengers Project is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise," reads a brief statement.

"Featuring a completely original story, it will introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come. More details on The Avengers Project and other games will be announced in 2018."

