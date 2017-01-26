Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 26, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 26, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 26, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Watch Gamasutra play the first hour of Resident Evil 7 today at 3PM EST
January 26, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
January 26, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Curious as to how changes in the indie scene can affect a triple-A game? Our editor-in-chief Kris Graft has been all over Resident Evil VII, and according to him, Capcom’s latest entry in the long-running horror series takes more inspiration from indie games like Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Outlast than it does earlier games in the series.

If you want to know what that means, and why it’s important that AAA developers keep an eye on advances in the indie scene, you can watch Kris explain this analysis today at 3PM EST on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, where he’ll be streaming the first hour of Resident Evil VII. 

It should be a fun time (especially since you’ll get to watch Kris scream in horror every few minutes). While you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more gameplay commentary, developer interviews, and editor roundtables. 

Related Jobs

Imbellus
Imbellus — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.25.17]
Game Designer
thatgamecompany
thatgamecompany — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.25.17]
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.24.17]
Weapons Artist
Tesla Motors, Inc.
Tesla Motors, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.23.17]
Developer, Digital Design Technologies


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Frog Fractions 2: Surprising players who expect to be surprised
Road to the IGF: Titouan Millet's Mu Cartographer
Hugo Barra taking charge of team Oculus as Facebook's new VR chief
Blog: The Steam Controller configurator's untapped power


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image