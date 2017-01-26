Watch Gamasutra play the first hour of Resident Evil VII today at 3PM EST

Curious as to how changes in the indie scene can affect a triple-A game? Our editor-in-chief Kris Graft has been all over Resident Evil VII, and according to him, Capcom’s latest entry in the long-running horror series takes more inspiration from indie games like Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Outlast than it does earlier games in the series.

If you want to know what that means, and why it’s important that AAA developers keep an eye on advances in the indie scene, you can watch Kris explain this analysis today at 3PM EST on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, where he’ll be streaming the first hour of Resident Evil VII.

