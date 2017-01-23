Google opens up Daydream app development to the masses

Google has opened up app development for its previously selective Daydream platform to allow more developers the chance to create an app or experience for the company’s mobile-powered VR headsets. Previously, only hand-picked developers were able to create content for the platform.

Developers that want to land an app on Daydream will want to take a look at the app quality requirements shared to Google’s online VR hub, which includes a list of design, functionality, performance, and publishing standards that each Daydream app needs to meet.

The requirements themselves are fairly straightforward and mostly focus on ensuring a stable and motion-sickness free experience for Daydream users, like rules that require the app to maintain head tracking, restrictions on sudden 2D transitions, and guidelines for camera movement.

Google’s Daydream View line of VR headsets are powered by a select handful of mobile phones, so developers wanting to publish an app for the headset will need to upload it to to the developer console in Google Play and opt-in to Daydream from there. More details on the publishing process itself can also be found on Google's VR page.