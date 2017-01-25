Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Attend GDC 2017 and learn the value of 'less is more' from a Mini Metro dev
Attend GDC 2017 and learn the value of 'less is more' from a Mini Metro dev
January 27, 2017 | By Staff
January 27, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Art, Design, GDC

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is coming up fast, so today we want to quickly highlight one of the many great talks taking place at the show: a design session from a designer and artist on Dinosaur Polo Club's striking Mini Metro!

In his GDC 2017 Design track talk on "'Mini Metro': When Less Is More", Dinosaur Polo Club's Jamie Churchman will take a look at the successes and failures of visual design in 'Mini Metro'.

This talk is notable because it will examine how user interface and visual design decisions play a role in creating a rewarding experience for the player. It will also share how you can support this by building a robust design language, design beauty through a process of elimination, and produce a captivating experience for your players.

So make sure you check it out -- you'll likely leave with an understanding that less is more, how you can support a rewarding game experience through UX/UI design decisions, about the visual design journey of Mini Metro, and what can be learnt from this.

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[01.26.17]
Senior Game Designer- Content
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[01.26.17]
Concept Artist
Imbellus
Imbellus — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.25.17]
Game Designer
thatgamecompany
thatgamecompany — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.25.17]
Senior Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

One modder's journey from tinkerer to pro game developer
SAG-AFTRA president: Voice actor strike entering 'crucial phase'
Road to the IGF: Clever Endeavor Games' Ultimate Chicken Horse
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: New Arcade's Fear Sphere


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image