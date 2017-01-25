Attend GDC 2017 and learn the value of 'less is more' from a Mini Metro dev

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is coming up fast, so today we want to quickly highlight one of the many great talks taking place at the show: a design session from a designer and artist on Dinosaur Polo Club's striking Mini Metro!

In his GDC 2017 Design track talk on "'Mini Metro': When Less Is More", Dinosaur Polo Club's Jamie Churchman will take a look at the successes and failures of visual design in 'Mini Metro'.

This talk is notable because it will examine how user interface and visual design decisions play a role in creating a rewarding experience for the player. It will also share how you can support this by building a robust design language, design beauty through a process of elimination, and produce a captivating experience for your players.

So make sure you check it out -- you'll likely leave with an understanding that less is more, how you can support a rewarding game experience through UX/UI design decisions, about the visual design journey of Mini Metro, and what can be learnt from this.

For more details on this and other talks taking place at GDC 2017, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



