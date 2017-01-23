Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 26, 2017
GamePump shuts down subscription service to focus on publishing
January 26, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
GamePump, created as a hybrid publisher and subscription service centered around bringing classic games to PC, has backed away from its monthly subscription model to focus purely on its publishing efforts.

Founder Robert Bowling announced the change via a post on the GamePump website just months after the service kicked off, stating that various complications led to a smaller-than-expected library that wasn’t enough to justify a 12-month subscription service.

“We had a few great games we could republish to Steam, but when I evaluated the final slate of games that our subscribers would be getting, I felt we were not living up to the standard I had for the service,” said Bowling.

“Every game I produce, every service I launch, is because I am passionate about it. If at any point, I feel that a project isn't going to blow you away, I'd rather face the disappointment and refund your money, than take your money and have you feel under served.”

Existing subscribers are in the process of receiving refunds for January and February, and will still receive the first two games originally promised as thanks for supporting the service. 

Rather than shut GamePump down completely, the company has instead refocused to direct all of its effort at reviving older games and helping them release on PC storefronts like Steam, GOG, and Humble. 

