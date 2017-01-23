Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 26, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 26, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 26, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Nintendo of America is hiring a Public Relations Manager
Get a job: Nintendo of America is hiring a Public Relations Manager
January 26, 2017 | By Staff
January 26, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Public Relations Manager, Nintendo of America

Location: Redwood City, California

Do you want to be a part of the Nintendo public relations team that is going to make history in video games and beyond in 2017? Nintendo is embarking on an exciting journey ahead, with the launch of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch, release of blockbuster games like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and momentum in the mobile space building off of popular games such as Super Mario Run. 

We’re looking for a superstar Public Relations Manager with a proven track record who will help us tell these and many other stories. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding and experience with the kids, parents, family media landscape and strong relationships with top media, bloggers and influencers as well as a working knowledge of social media. Also a passion for video games and experience with product launches appealing to a broad range of consumers. If that’s you and you’d love to be part of the adventure, we want to hear from you.

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES

  • Develops and manages all phases of product publicity across multiple products including pre-launch, launch and post- launch timing
  • Drafts extensive PR plans and strategies to be utilized throughout all phases of marketing campaigns, with proven experience in developing breakthrough, integrated programs
  • Develops and maintains relationships with video game and consumer media as well as other key industry influencers
  • Organizes media interviews and visits
  • Manages the development and execution of select social media and influencer programs
  • Develops and edits written materials including plans, press releases, media alerts, fact sheets, and FAQs
  • Closely collaborates with marketing and functional teams across the organization for a 360 approach to PR planning and execution
  • Collaborates with global Nintendo offices to propose and align on key PR initiatives.
  • Tracks program-specific budgets
  • Plans, manages and attends key product and industry related events (small and large)
  • Manages assigned PR agency functions
  • Prepares reports and presentations as well as provides post mortem analysis on PR activities as needed
  • Acts as spokesperson as assigned
  • Coordinates  planning, announcements, and events with headquarters and subsidiaries as needed
  • Makes strategic decisions involving planning, media/influencer relations and communications
  • Interfaces with executive management
  • May assist with special projects as assigned
  • May manage one or more direct reports

SUMMARY OF REQUIREMENTS

  • Six to eight years of experience in public relations, marketing, public affairs and/or journalism
  • Experience with media relations required
  • Experience with event planning and/or promotions required
  • Experience with managing budgets
  • Knowledge and practical application of social media and influencer strategies is critical
  • Undergraduate degree in Public Relations, Marketing, Journalism, a related field, or equivalent

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[01.26.17]
Senior Producer, Games
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.26.17]
Associate Producer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.26.17]
Senior Programmer
Uber Advanced Technologies Center
Uber Advanced Technologies Center — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[01.26.17]
Software Engineer - Simulation


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Frog Fractions 2: Surprising players who expect to be surprised
Google opens up Daydream app development to the masses
Road to the IGF: Titouan Millet's Mu Cartographer
GamePump shuts down subscription service to focus on publishing


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image